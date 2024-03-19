Audi To Drive In Over 20 New Models By 2025-End: CEO Gernot Dollner

He further said: "We are planning more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, including the presentation of the A6 e-tron in the summer of 2024 and the new generation of the A5 and Q5 as the first models on the new Premium Platform Combustion in the second half of the year." The group is positioning itself for the future economically, technologically and strategically, and planning to put new products on the street one by one, he stated.