AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Updates: Total Deposits Rise 12.7% Sequentially

AU Small Finance Bank's total deposits in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 rose by 12.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1.09 lakh crore, as per the provisional data shared by the public lender on Friday.

The year-on-year values could not be used to evaluate the bank's performance due to its merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank which came into effect on Aug. 1, 2024.

The total deposits, in the quarter ended June 2024 period, stood at Rs 97 thousand crore.

The current account-saving accounts deposits rose 10.9% sequentially, to Rs 35,000 crore.