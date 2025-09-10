AU Small Finance Bank CFO Vimal Jain Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced the demise of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vimal Jain, who passed away early in the morning following a cardiac arrest.

Jain, had been associated with AU Small Finance Bank since 2010 and was regarded as a key pillar for the financial institution.

Over his 15-year tenure, Jain was credited with building a strong team and providing leadership that guided the bank through periods of growth and transformation.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the bank said Jain was “a pillar of strength” and “a deeply loved and admired leader”.

The bank expressed condolences to Jain's family and further confirmed that it has initiated steps for interim succession planning.