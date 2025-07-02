AU Small Finance Bank has announced a significant expansion of its leadership team by appointing two independent directors onto its board and making other changes, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.The bank has appointed Nandkumar Saravade and Jagajit Mangal Prasad as independent directors for its board. Sarvade is a leading expert in cyber security, fraud risk and regulatory technology and has over three decades of experience across the Reserve Bank Information Technology.Prasad brings rich experience of over three decades in human capital strategy, having led HR functions across ING Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Tata Elxsi, and Subex. The bank has also announced key changes such as: Chief Operating Officer Yogesh Jain will now additionally oversee technology, digital banking, credit cards, unsecured loans and customer experience. It has appointed Vivek Tripathi as Chief Credit Officer, Dhavan Shah as Commercial Banking Head and Kapil Gupta as Treasury and Financial Markets Head. The bank also appointed Vikash Modi as Human Resources Head and elevated Avinash Sharan to Branch Banking Head and Arvind Butola to National Business Head of Credit Cards and Unsecured Loans. These appointments have come as AU Small Finance Bank is strengthening its institutional depth, governance to expand its national footprint.Apart from the management reshuffle, the bank, headquartered in Mumbai, is positioning the city as its strategic center. This will anchor future growth in cyber security, human capital, credit, technology, branch banking, and commercial banking, the release said.As of March 31, 2025, AU Small Finance Bank's deposits were at Rs 1,24,269 crore while loans stood at Rs 1,15,704 crore with a balance sheet exceeding Rs 1.57 lakh crore. .IndusInd Bank Crisis: Microfinance Unit Sees More Exits As Bank Representatives Step Down — Profit Exclusive