Ather Energy Turns Unicorn After Raising Rs 600 Crore At $1.3 Billion Valuation

E-scooter maker Ather Energy has turned unicorn after securing Rs 600 crore, or $71 million, funding from India's sovereign wealth fund at a valuation of about Rs 10,900 crore, or $1.3 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The government's NIIF, or the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, has agreed to invest an additional Rs 600 crore in Ather. NIIF is an existing backer of Ather and holds about 8% of the company.

Ather Energy was valued at around Rs 5,630 crore in June this year, when Hero MotoCorp Ltd. purchased an additional stake in the company and hiked its holding to 43.94%. The latest funding round marks a near doubling in valuation for Ather.