Ather Energy IPO: How Is The Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Valued

Hero Motocorp Ltd.-backed Ather Energy Ltd. has been valued at under $1.12 billion by the country's largest two-wheeler maker.

Ather Energy filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It will be the second pure-play electric two-wheeler company to approach the stock market.

The company also witnessed one of the marquee investors, Sachin Bansal, sell part of his stake at Rs 210.73 apiece to promoter Hero Motocorp on Aug. 5, 2024.

Bansal sold 1.05 million shares at Rs 210.73 apiece to the two-wheeler maker, valuing the company at Rs 9,422 crore, or $1.12 billion.

The IPO-bound company recently sold some of its stake to the India-Japan Fund through NIIF in series-G funding, where it issued 1.65 crore cumulative convertible preference shares at Rs 363 apiece, raising Rs 600 crore. These preference shares were converted into 3.18 crore equity shares, giving it a share value of Rs 188.52 apiece on conversion.