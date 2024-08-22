Ather Energy Enters Sri Lankan Markets With Launch Of First Experience Centre

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Pvt. announced its entry into the Sri Lankan market on Wednesday. This will be its second foray into international markets after its entry into Nepal.

The company said it plans to open its first experience centre in the Sri Lankan market in the upcoming quarter in partnership with Evolution Auto.

Evolution Auto Pvt. is a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited, it said.

As their national distributor, Evolution Auto Ltd. will manage Ather Energy's sales and service operations in Sri Lanka, according to the company. Adding to that, Ather will also focus on establishing a fast-charging infrastructure network across the country.

Ather made its international debut in Nepal in November of last year, where it is operating three experience centres and seven fast-charging grids.

"Sri Lanka has been a part of our global expansion plans. With the increasing cost of ownership of petrol vehicles and the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the Sri Lankan market has shown an increasing preference for EVs,Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said.

