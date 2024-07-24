Ather Energy Brought Nearly Rs 400 Crore Loss For Hero MotoCorp In FY24

IPO-bound Ather Energy Ltd. continues to be a drag on investor Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s financials, but that hasn’t stopped India’s largest two-wheeler maker from making larger bets on the EV startup.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, Ather Energy’s loss attributable to Hero MotoCorp stood at Rs 389.77 crore on a consolidated basis, against Rs 192.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to the latest annual report released by the Splendor maker.

Ather Energy is an associate company of Hero MotoCorp, which holds more than a 40% stake in the electric scooter maker. Together, they operate India’s largest EV charging network, with more than 2,000 fast-charging stations across 200 cities.

While Ather Energy hasn’t released its financials for fiscal 2024, Hero MotoCorp’s annual report showed that Ather Energy’s loss widened to Rs 1,060 crore from Rs 864 crore in fiscal 2023. Revenue was largely flat at Rs 1,789.10 crore in fiscal 2024 versus Rs 1,783.60 crore in the financial year 2023.

That hasn’t stopped Hero from increasing its stake in Ather Energy.

In fiscal 2024, the New Delhi-based automaker invested nearly Rs 700 crore to increase its stake in Ather Energy to 43.94% (40.89% on a fully diluted basis) from 36.54% (33.11% on a fully diluted basis) in fiscal 2023. In September 2023, Hero MotoCorp pumped in Rs 550 crore as part of a larger Rs 900 crore rights issue, which also saw the participation of Singapore’s GIC Pte. In December 2023, a further Rs 140 crore was invested for 3% more stake.

The investment pace has also continued into the current financial year.

In June 2024, Hero MotoCorp invested Rs 124 crore in Ather Energy to pick up an additional 2.2% stake on a fully diluted basis. According to an Economic Times report, the funding happened at an inferred valuation of Rs 5,636 crore—a premium over the Rs 4,666 crore pegged at the end of the December 2023 round.

The financials assume significance because they come amid rumours of an Ather Energy IPO. The electric scooter maker is planning an initial public offering to raise about $400 million at a valuation of $2 billion, NDTV Profit reported earlier.