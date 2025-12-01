ATF Prices Raised For Third Straight Month; Airlines Face Higher Fuel Costs

Aviation turbine fuel will cost more for airlines starting December as oil marketing companies hiked prices by an average of Rs 5,113.75 per kilolitre, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.

With the latest revision, ATF now stands at Rs 99,676.77 per kilolitre in Delhi, Rs 1,02,371.02 per kilolitre in Kolkata, Rs 93,281.04 per kilolitre in Mumbai, and Rs 1,03,301.80 per kilolitre in Chennai, adding fresh pressure on airline operating costs.

Earlier in November, Aviation turbine fuel prices were hiked by about 1% while commercial LPG rates cut marginally by Rs 5 per cylinder. Last month the price was increased by Rs 777 per kilolitre to Rs 94,543.02 per kilolitre in the national capital.