At Rs 6.84 lakh Crore, HDFC Bank's Home Loan Book Closes Gap With SBI's

After the Q1FY24 earnings announcement, Khara had told PTI, "We have been the largest, we are and we will continue to have the largest home loan book. In fact, in July we have grown more than 15% and going forward and especially with the festival season coming closer I see this growing far more."

In February 2021, Khara had said that the SBI had set an internal target of doubling the book to Rs 10 lakh crore in the next five years and to Rs 7 lakh crore by FY24, which is well within its reach now.