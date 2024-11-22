At Ola Electric, Layoffs Are A Friday Feature — Exclusive

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has laid off about 100 employees every week since its service-related woes came to the fore nearly two months ago, in an attempt to shore up profitability, according to three people aware of the matter.

That, when its scooters are finding fewer takers, despite steep discounts.

People are fired every Friday at Ola Electric, one of the three people cited above told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. Just last Friday, on Nov. 15, 100 laptops were deposited back at the HQ, they said.

At least 100 people have been fired every week, for the past month or so, the second person told NDTV Profit. When asked if the layoffs started right after the company’s listing on Aug. 9, this person said they took hold after the service-related issues surfaced in the media.

According to Tracxn data based on the company’s filings with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Ola Electric’s headcount fell to 3,754 in October from 4,665 in August. That’s nearly 1,000 employees in three months. As on March 31, the company had 4,011 employees, according to its red-herring prospectus.

The product and service teams are seen as the most affected, as well as the supply chain. In fact, key personnel—who were hired from incumbent automakers for their expertise—have been let go. The affected include those who left their hometowns to work for Ola Electric’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.

Future employers are wary of you if you have Ola Electric on your resume, the first person cited above said. They said they have no choice but to move back home now and look for a job.

On Thursday, NDTV Profit sent an email to Ola Electric to no response. In response to a WhatsApp text, a spokesperson said, “We will not comment on this.”