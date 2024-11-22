At Ola Electric, Layoffs Are A Friday Feature — Exclusive
At least 100 people have been fired every week, for the past month or so, a person familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has laid off about 100 employees every week since its service-related woes came to the fore nearly two months ago, in an attempt to shore up profitability, according to three people aware of the matter.
That, when its scooters are finding fewer takers, despite steep discounts.
People are fired every Friday at Ola Electric, one of the three people cited above told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. Just last Friday, on Nov. 15, 100 laptops were deposited back at the HQ, they said.
At least 100 people have been fired every week, for the past month or so, the second person told NDTV Profit. When asked if the layoffs started right after the company’s listing on Aug. 9, this person said they took hold after the service-related issues surfaced in the media.
According to Tracxn data based on the company’s filings with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Ola Electric’s headcount fell to 3,754 in October from 4,665 in August. That’s nearly 1,000 employees in three months. As on March 31, the company had 4,011 employees, according to its red-herring prospectus.
The product and service teams are seen as the most affected, as well as the supply chain. In fact, key personnel—who were hired from incumbent automakers for their expertise—have been let go. The affected include those who left their hometowns to work for Ola Electric’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.
Future employers are wary of you if you have Ola Electric on your resume, the first person cited above said. They said they have no choice but to move back home now and look for a job.
On Thursday, NDTV Profit sent an email to Ola Electric to no response. In response to a WhatsApp text, a spokesperson said, “We will not comment on this.”
Profitability At Stake
The Ola Electric layoffs, according to a third person aware of the matter, are a function of what billionaire founder Bhavish Aggarwal sees as priority.
Earlier it was valuation, now (after listing) its profitability, this person, who has worked at Ola Cabs and Ola Electric, said on the condition of anonymity. Aggarwal wants to set up a long-term business but wants to get there as soon as possible, they said.
That’s easier said than done.
In the three months ended Sept. 30, Ola Electric’s revenue fell 26% from the previous quarter to Rs 1,214 crore, even as net loss widened to Rs 495 crore from Rs 347 crore in the April-June period, according to the company’s letter to shareholders released on Nov. 8. That was due to lower sales—98,619 units in Q2 FY25 versus 1,25,198 units in Q1 FY25.
Operational profitability—measured as the earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation—weakened on the back of discounts. Ebitda loss stood at Rs 233 crore in the second quarter versus Rs 65 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Warranty was another cost that ate into margins. The company set aside Rs 64 crore—or nearly 5% of the topline—to pay for vehicle repairs, indicating that complaints related to the product and after-sales service persist. Warranty costs made up 5.5% of earnings in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.
Then, there was the matter of paying employees. The company’s employee costs rose to Rs 139 crore—or 11.45% of the topline—in the second quarter, as against Rs 123 crore—or 7.48% of the topline—in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Future Uncertain
In a post-earnings call on Nov. 8, Ola Electric acknowledged that its service centres were facing overcapacity, so much so that some of them were starting to resemble a graveyard of sorts of its scooters.
To address that, Aggarwal aims to more than double its sales outlets to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2025 from 780 at present, and open 1,000 service stations by December this year. That will require skilled manpower that’s hard to come by. The company now aims to train local mechanics in the know-how of its electric scooters.
To be sure, layoffs are a limited margin lever to shore up profitability in the long-term. For that to happen, Ola Electric needs to boost sales meaningfully, not by way of discounts, and address product and service-related issues. That’s also crucial for the company to remain the market leader, for the competition—incumbents and upstarts alike—are increasingly snapping at its heels.