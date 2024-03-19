AstraZeneca To Buy Fusion Pharma For Up To $2.4 Billion

European pharma companies have been on a series of acquisitions in recent months as they seek to bolster their pipelines. Transactions include GSK Plc’s purchase of Aiolos Bio Inc., Sanofi’s deal for Inhibrx Inc., and Novartis AG’s addition of MorphoSys AG. Drugmakers are seeking to bolster their pipelines with targeted acquisitions that often focus on specific drug candidates and are smaller in scale than the mega-deals seen in years past.