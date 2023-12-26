AstraZeneca To Buy Cancer Drug Developer For Up To $1.2 Billion

A Gracell Biotechnology Ltd. logo is displayed atop the company's manufacturing facility, set to begin operations in February 2020, at Biobay, a life sciences cluster for startups operated by Suzhou Industrial Park Biological Industry Development Co., in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Chinese startup Gracell is trialing Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cells, known as CAR-T, and the gene therapy is being hailed as one of the most exciting developments in the quest to cure cancer. CAR-T re-works the genes of the body's own immune cells so that they actively seek out and destroy cancer cells. While it’s been embraced by researchers and drugmakers around the world, perhaps nowhere is CAR-T having more impact than in China, home to the world's biggest cancer population and some of the most ambitious experiments.