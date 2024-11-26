AstraZeneca Pharma India Gets Approval To Import And Distribute Lynparza Cancer Drug

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for import for sale and distribution of cancer treatment drug Lynparza. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, to import for sale and distribution of Olaparib film-coated Tablets 100 mg and 150 mg (Lynparza).