Aston Martin Vantage 2024 Launched At Rs 4 Crore: V8 Engine, Design Changes And More

Aston Martin has introduced the new Vantage in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom), with deliveries expected to start in the last quarter of 2024. The British sports car manufacturer has packed the 2024 Vantage with a more powerful V8 engine, redesigned interiors and a host of new convenience features. Aston Martin has attempted to blend sports car performance and luxury features with the offering as it expands in the Indian market.

Here's everything you need to know about the car.