Aston Martin Vantage 2024 Launched At Rs 4 Crore: V8 Engine, Design Changes And More
Under the hood, Aston Martin Vantage packs a more powerful 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine replacing the V12 unit seen on the predecessors.
Aston Martin has introduced the new Vantage in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom), with deliveries expected to start in the last quarter of 2024. The British sports car manufacturer has packed the 2024 Vantage with a more powerful V8 engine, redesigned interiors and a host of new convenience features. Aston Martin has attempted to blend sports car performance and luxury features with the offering as it expands in the Indian market.
Here's everything you need to know about the car.
Aston Martin Vantage Design
The new Vantage sports has a revamped front design with a larger recontoured veined grille aperture. It also gets a sharp grille and a new integrated splitter with a lower and wider stance. The newly launched sports car is 30mm wider than its predecessor, giving it a more muscular and dominating road presence. The all-new Matrix LED headlamp design with integrated DRLs and the company's new light signature give an extra flare to Vantage's front fascia.
The rear design is also new with a wider bumper and larger quad exhausts.
The doors sport the iconic frameless design and new handles. Aston Martin Vantage will be available in 21 colours, giving buyers a wide variety to choose from.
Aston Martin Vantage Interiors
On the inside, Vantage features Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment. It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control. The interiors integrated multi-screen system with full online connectivity and navigation control.
As a standard, the Vantage will get the Aston Martin 390-watt 11-speaker audio system.
The company also added a manual button for gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation.
Aston Martin Vantage Engine
Under the hood, Aston Martin Vantage packs a more powerful 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine replacing the V12 unit seen on the predecessors. The unit is tuned to deliver 665 PS power and 800m of torque, going up by 155PS and 115 Nm.
It's offered with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Vantage can do a 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, going up to a top speed of 325 kmph.
Vantage sports 21-inch forged alloy wheels as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres specially made for the car.