Aster DM Healthcare To Launch Largest Women, Children Hospital In Hyderabad

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. will launch the largest women and children hospital in Hyderabad with a capital investment of Rs 220 crore in the facility.

The 300-bed state-of-the-art facility will cater to the healthcare requirements of both children and women of all ages, according to a press release by the company. The facility is spread over three lakh square feet and Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by mid-fiscal 2026.

The newly made hospital will offer multiple medical facilities, which include obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatal care, and reproductive health. Also, the hospital will provide 100 critical care beds and 10 modular operating theatres, along with luxury birthing suites, in addition to 24/7 emergency care, the release said.

The health care provider aims to add approximately 2,000 beds by fiscal 2027, taking the aggregate bed tally in India to 6,800+ through the organic route. It further plans to expand through the inorganic route along with becoming the top three integrated healthcare providers in India, it said.

The plan involves a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, including the upcoming Aster Capital in Trivandrum, Aster MIMS Kasargod and the expanding bed capacity of the existing hospitals, said the press release.

The Bengaluru-based hospital also eyes potential markets in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with a capital investment of around Rs 1,200 crore for the expansion.

"The hospital will offer cutting-edge multidisciplinary women and childcare that will be steered by highly skilled medical professionals dedicated to providing world-class care and the highest safety standards,” according to Dr. Azad Moopen, founder and chairman at Aster DM Healthcare.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare closed 0.19% higher at Rs 422.25 apiece, compared to a 0.45% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.