Asset Quality Takes Center Stage To Dictate Bank Stocks' Performance, Says Kunal Shah Of Citi Research
ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. are top picks of Citi Research.

18 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Performance of banking and financial stocks will depend on their asset quality from here on, said Kunal Shah, director, India Bank Financials, Citi Research.

Photographer: Ananya Chaudhuri/NDTV Profit 

It's likely that markets will favour banks with better assets. The entire verbatim has shifted away from margin and growth towards asset quality, said Kunal Shah, director, India Bank Financials, Citi Research.

"We have ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as a part of our top picks."

Till now, market participants were looking at the growth trajectory of a bank. Growth and margins have largely factored in the estimates so the focus is now on asset quality. That's the reason the banks that are doing relatively better on asset quality side have outperformed others which have witnessed slippage and credit costs, Shah said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Asset quality has taken a center stage. If market participants observe in the product segments, asset quality has been more important in terms of unsecured lending. Within unsecured, it has been towards microfinance and credit card in particular. Wherever the exposure has been higher in these two segments, banks report higher stress on asset quality, he said.

The higher flow in the above mentioned product segments could spill over in third quarter as well. Most managements of lenders indicated that a change in the situation is not expected soon. The second half could be better but that would be seen in the fourth quarter. The fact that there'll be a spillover in the third quarter, there's pressure on the stocks, Shah said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTDV Profit&nbsp;</p></div>

Citi Research India Bank Financials Director Kunal Shah was speaking to NDTV Profit at Talking Point show on Nov 18

In non–banking financial space, market participants are required to look at all three levers: growth, margin, and asset quality. The Reserve Bank of India seemed uncomfortable with the exponential growth even in some of the secured lenders. Asset quality is dominated by the unsecured space, Shah said.

What surprised positively is that NBFCs are still continuing with their growth guidance. "I don't think that any of them (NBFCs) have revised their growth guidance down. It was quite surprising because we thought banks' lending to NBFCs coming down and RBI being slightly uncomfortable, we would see them lowering targets," Shah said. 

In terms of margin, cost of funds has almost peaked. Now, the benefits will start to flow through in the coming quarter. The negative was in asset quality side. There was upward revision in the credit costs by a few of the NBFC lenders. The revision may continue for a quarter or two, Shah said. 

