Assam Petrochemicals Partners With FC TecNrgy To Develop High-Grade Methanol
The ceremony was presided over by Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery.
Assam Petrochemicals Ltd. has entered into a partnership with Gurgaon-based FC TecNrgy, a leading producer of fuel cells and alternate energy solutions, to produce high-grade methanol tailored for India's fuel cell market. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Col Karandeep Singh (Retd), MD & CEO of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, and Rajnesh Gogoi, Managing Director of Assam Petrochemicals Limited, during the International Methanol Seminar hosted by Niti Aayog this week, the firm said in a statement.
"Under the MoU, Assam Petrochemicals and FC TecNrgy will collaborate on a project to refine methanol produced by Assam Petrochemicals to achieve 99.95% purity -- suitable for the rapidly growing fuel cell market -- which will further reduce the consumption of fossil fuels in India," it said.
Together, the companies aim to achieve target production levels of high-grade methanol, with an estimated output of 50-75 lakh litres over the next five years, and jointly market it. This will include future joint endeavours to export fuel cell-grade methanol to other countries as well.
"This partnership is poised to benefit FC TecNrgy and Assam Petrochemicals significantly, as it taps into the burgeoning methanol fuel cell market - a sector experiencing robust growth following India's commitment to carbon reduction goals under COP26 and the nation's pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2070," the statement said.
Methanol is produced on the direct combination of carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. Also, syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide derived from biomass, is used for methanol production. It is used as an alternative fuel in vehicles, ships and power generation.