Assam Petrochemicals Partners With FC TecNrgy To Develop High-Grade Methanol

Assam Petrochemicals Ltd. has entered into a partnership with Gurgaon-based FC TecNrgy, a leading producer of fuel cells and alternate energy solutions, to produce high-grade methanol tailored for India's fuel cell market. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Col Karandeep Singh (Retd), MD & CEO of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, and Rajnesh Gogoi, Managing Director of Assam Petrochemicals Limited, during the International Methanol Seminar hosted by Niti Aayog this week, the firm said in a statement.