Asian Paints To Birla Opus: Fight For Market Share Amidst Pricing Pressure And Muted Volume Growth

Asian Paints Ltd. share price fell to the lowest level in over three years on Monday after brokerages flagged growth concerns in the near term.
India's paint sector is not only grappling with volume growth issues but also pricing of products as companies fight it out to retain their market share in the hyper-competitive nine-player market. The biggest impact can seen in the decorative paints segments, where new players—Grasim Industries Ltd. and JSW Paints Ltd.—are pricing their products competitively to garner retail market share.Contrary to expectations, the market share e...