Asia Pacific Region Will Require 19,560 New Planes Over 20 Years: Airbus

The Asia Pacific region is projected to require 19,560 new narrow-body and wide-body planes over the next 20 years, majorly driven by demand from India and China, aircraft maker Airbus said on Saturday.

The demand, Airbus said, represents 46% of the global requirement for 42,520 new aircraft over the timeframe of 20 years.

India and China are driving a major portion of the growth, Airbus Asia Pacific President Anand Stanley said here.

With rising passenger traffic, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see an annual passenger growth of 4.4%, higher than the global average of 3.6%.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines have placed huge orders as they expand their fleets to cater to the rising traffic demand.

Presenting the forecast during the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines' (AAPA) Annual Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok, Airbus said the region is projected to require around 3,500 wide-body planes over the next 20 years.

This number represents 43% of global demand in the larger size aircraft categories.

As per the forecast, the Asia Pacific region will need around 16,100 single-aisle aircraft, accounting for 47% of the new deliveries globally in the given time period.

"Nearly 68% of the aircraft deliveries will support fleet expansion, while 32% will replace older models, significantly contributing to decarbonisation efforts.

"The next generation of Airbus wide-body aircraft offers an immediate 25 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions," Airbus said.

Stanley said Asia Pacific region is entering an exciting phase of growth.

Apart from passenger growth, network development, penetration of low cost carriers and infrastructure are the major drivers for air travel.