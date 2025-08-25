Asia Enters Busiest Earnings Week As China Rally Takes Shape

Asian companies are starting their busiest week for earnings this season, with investors particularly keen to see if Chinese firms will deliver on expectations amid a blistering rally.

Of the more than 1,200 MSCI Asia Pacific Index constituents, about 390 firms — including PetroChina Co., PDD Holdings Inc., BYD Co. and Bank of China Ltd. — are set to report earnings this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders will be watching for signs of stabilizing or improving corporate profits, which may help strengthen confidence that China’s rally may broaden or endure. A key concern for skeptics is that the nation’s economic recovery remains wobbly and Beijing may be reluctant to step up easing aggressively.

Other areas of focus will likely be energy and basic materials companies, which have been combating overcapacity and price wars under Beijing’s directives. With the “anti-involution” campaign underway for a few weeks, investors will be looking for its impact on their earnings.