Ashoka Buildcon Wins Two Projects Worth Total Rs 2,591 Crore In Maharashtra

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. on Friday said it has won two major projects aggregating Rs 2,591 crore in Maharashtra. The first project was won by its joint venture arm, Ashoka JV. It has secured a Rs 1,673 crore project from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.

The company is the lead member of the joint venture, Ashoka JV. The joint venture has received a letter of acceptance for the CIDICO project at the bid price of Rs 1,673.24 crore, plus applicable GST, the company announced in an exchange filing on Friday.

The project encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction tasks with an estimated completion date of 1,460 days from the start date. The project includes the development of 20-meter and above-wide roads, construction of various major and minor structures, and allied electric work in TPS 10 and 11 under the NAINA Project.

The project also includes the construction of flyovers, minor bridges, PUPS, and more.