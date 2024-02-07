Ashoka Buildcon Wins Contract Worth Rs 520 Crore From NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 520 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in Bihar.

The company received the contract for six-laning of a section of NH-2 from Aurangabad to the Bihar-Jharkhand border, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project will be executed under the Bharatmala programme in an engineering, procurement and construction mode, it said.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon closed 1.93% higher at Rs 193 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Sensex.