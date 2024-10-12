Ashoka Buildcon Secures Rs 2,310 Crore Projects In Maharashtra

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letters of Acceptance for two major projects from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, totalling Rs 2,310 crore, according to exchange filings from Friday.

The projects include a flyover construction and an extensive engineering, procurement, and construction contract for integrated infrastructure development.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has awarded Ashoka Buildcon a contract for the construction of Flyover Arm 1 and Arm 2 at the T Junction on the Sion Panvel Highway in Maharashtra Nagar, M/E Ward.

This project, with a quoted bid price of Rs 918 crore (excluding GST), is set to be completed within 30 months, accounting for the monsoon period.