Ashoka Buildcon Secures Rs 2,310 Crore Projects In Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has awarded two EPC contracts.
Ashoka Buildcon has received Letters of Acceptance for two major projects from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, totalling Rs 2,310 crore, according to exchange filings from Friday.
The projects include a flyover construction and an extensive engineering, procurement, and construction contract for integrated infrastructure development.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has awarded Ashoka Buildcon a contract for the construction of Flyover Arm 1 and Arm 2 at the T Junction on the Sion Panvel Highway in Maharashtra Nagar, M/E Ward.
This project, with a quoted bid price of Rs 918 crore (excluding GST), is set to be completed within 30 months, accounting for the monsoon period.
Additionally, the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. has contracted Ashoka Buildcon for EPC work related to the Integrated Infrastructure Development of roads 20 meters and above in width, alongside the construction of various major and minor structures, including flyovers, minor bridges, and allied electrical works such as street lighting, under the NAINA project.
The accepted bid price for this contract is Rs 1,673.24 crore, plus applicable GST, with a completion timeline of 1,460 days from the commencement date, which also includes the monsoon period.