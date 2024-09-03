Ashok Leyland Unveils 'Uptime Solution Centre' For Real-Time Troubleshooting

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has inaugurated its new 'Uptime Solution Centre' at its facility near here aimed at serving its customers by providing real-time trouble-shooting and addressing technical issues.

The 'Uptime Solution Centre' at its facility in neighbouring Ernavoor located about 45 km north of Chennai is equipped with cutting-edge technology and analytics, to offer aftermarket support services for its customers who operate BS-VI range of trucks.

Ashok Leyland President (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the facility, which would have about 70 employees and teams would be monitoring the BS-VI range of vehicles on real-time basis.

"The Uptime Solution Centre is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological advancement. We have combined predictive analytics with real-time monitoring to make our vehicles more reliable and to create a smarter, quicker service system," Kumar said.

The company has set a target to resolve the issues in less than 20 minutes and the facility will be operating 24x7 basis, monitoring the trucks, he told reporters.

The Uptime Solution Centre would provide customers with useful insights about their vehicle's operation and help them proactively address any potential issues, he said.

"This initiative reflects our dedication to exceptional customer satisfaction," he said.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said, "the inauguration of the Uptime Solution Centre marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine customer service. "

"At Ashok Leyland, we are committed to providing world-class support to our customers, and this centre exemplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence. With advanced technology and a cross-functional team of experts, we aim to maximise fleet uptime and ensure our vehicles deliver exceptional performance," Agarwal was quoted as saying in a press release.