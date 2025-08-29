As Paytm Recovers From RBI Crisis, CEO Vijay Shekhar Shares A Poem At 25th AGM | Watch

Concluding the poem, he further added: "Keep hope alive in your heart. Even from seas of poison, the Ganges will rise. Continue your efforts to achieve something big. Even what feels stuck today will start to move."

The Paytm CEO said that the last line of the poem is "very interesting". Sharma said that in a way, this poem reflects the story of whatever happened last year, probably hinting at the implications of the RBI action against the company.

"Hope is a powerful thing. We have embraced the hope and commitment to build something instead of letting it slip away," he said.

"There were many ups and downs, but I am happy to be here at the 25th AGM," Sharma further noted.

In February 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop most of its operations. The move followed concerns over the company’s non-compliance with regulations. This triggered a major crisis for the company.

Now, things are starting to improve, with the company recently returning to profitability in Q1FY26. The company has also completed its shift to full Indian ownership.

Earlier this month, Paytm Payments Services Ltd. got in-principle approval from the RBI to act as a payment aggregator, marking a key milestone for the company’s growth.

Earlier this year, Sharma also gave up shares worth Rs 492 crore after SEBI action over ESOPs, which the company said shows his commitment to fixing regulatory issues.