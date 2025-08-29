As Paytm Recovers From RBI Crisis, CEO Vijay Shekhar Shares A Poem At 25th AGM | Watch
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday shared a poem displayed in his office. He posted it on the occasion of the company's 25th Annual General Meeting, which comes as the company recovers from the crisis following regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in early 2024.
"Last year was very testing for us. I displayed this poem in my office and I want to share it with you. This poem belongs to a person from Varanasi, Anand Ji. I found it on the internet," Sharma said in a video, which was shared by Paytm on its official X handle.
"Keep trying, a solution will emerge. If not today, then tomorrow. Be focused like Arjun’s arrow. And even the desert will yield water. Work hard, water the saplings. Even barren land will bear fruits. Summon your strength, ignite the courage. Even steel will reveal its power….," he read the poem in Hindi.
A poem in Paytm office that I put last year. https://t.co/1hQzM8H722— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 29, 2025
Concluding the poem, he further added: "Keep hope alive in your heart. Even from seas of poison, the Ganges will rise. Continue your efforts to achieve something big. Even what feels stuck today will start to move."
The Paytm CEO said that the last line of the poem is "very interesting". Sharma said that in a way, this poem reflects the story of whatever happened last year, probably hinting at the implications of the RBI action against the company.
"Hope is a powerful thing. We have embraced the hope and commitment to build something instead of letting it slip away," he said.
"There were many ups and downs, but I am happy to be here at the 25th AGM," Sharma further noted.
In February 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop most of its operations. The move followed concerns over the company’s non-compliance with regulations. This triggered a major crisis for the company.
Now, things are starting to improve, with the company recently returning to profitability in Q1FY26. The company has also completed its shift to full Indian ownership.
Earlier this month, Paytm Payments Services Ltd. got in-principle approval from the RBI to act as a payment aggregator, marking a key milestone for the company’s growth.
Earlier this year, Sharma also gave up shares worth Rs 492 crore after SEBI action over ESOPs, which the company said shows his commitment to fixing regulatory issues.