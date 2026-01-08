'As Anticipated': Uday Kotak Underlines 'US Absolute Power' Amid Trump's 500% Tariff Threats

Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank, took to social media platform X to state that his prediction in 2024 regarding the trajectory that the Donald Trump-led US administration would take was "playing out as anticipated".

"My tweet on US absolute power, in November 2024. Playing out as anticipated," Kotak wrote, as retweeted his earlier post.

"The US is the absolute power on planet earth: military, finance, technology. Under Donald Trump it will leverage dominance. Every country has to recognise and prepare. In finance, geopolitics, trade and elsewhere. Is US fiscal deficit a chink in its armour?" Kotak had said back then.

The top banker's reiteration of his views comes in the backdrop of recent plans from the Trump administration to levy a 500% tariff on all countries who are purchasing Russian oil.

The 'Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025' Bill being considered by US authorities is conditional to Russia, or actors on its behalf, refusing to negotiate peace with Ukraine, violate a peace agreement, invade Ukraine once again or try to overthrow or undermine the Ukrainian government.

This legislation has an additional clause where "the President must increase the rate of duty on all goods and services imported into the United States from countries that knowingly engage in the exchange of Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products to at least 500% relative to the value of such goods and services.”