Jeff Bezos Returns To C-Suit Role For $6.2 Billion AI Startup Project Prometheus
The appointment signals a significant shift for the Amazon founder, moving from his focus on space exploration with Blue Origin back into the daily management of a disruptive technology company.
Jeff Bezos is returning to an operational role for the first time since leaving Amazon in 2021, assuming the position of co-chief executive officer at a new, artificial intelligence startup, Project Prometheus, which launches with a staggering $6.2 billion in initial funding.
This makes Project Prometheus one of the most heavily capitalised early-stage companies in global tech history. As reported by the New York Times, Bezos will share the leadership of the venture with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously gained renown for his work alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin at the famed "Moonshot Factory" (X).
Project Prometheus is focused on a mission to leveraging cutting-edge AI to fundamentally transform the realm of engineering and manufacturing. The company's initial focus areas are AI applications for complex physical systems, including computing hardware, next-generation automobiles, and advanced spacecraft and aerospace production.
This strategic focus highlights a massive bet on AI's ability to optimise physical processes, a challenge distinct from the generative AI models dominating current headlines.
The startup has been building its foundation, successfully recruiting nearly 100 high-profile employees, including researchers from elite AI labs such as OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind, and Meta. Bezos’s return to an operational C-suite role marks a shift in the race to apply AI to the physical world. Bezos and a representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.