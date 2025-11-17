Jeff Bezos Returns To C-Suit Role For $6.2 Billion AI Startup Project Prometheus

Jeff Bezos is returning to an operational role for the first time since leaving Amazon in 2021, assuming the position of co-chief executive officer at a new, artificial intelligence startup, Project Prometheus, which launches with a staggering $6.2 billion in initial funding.

This makes Project Prometheus one of the most heavily capitalised early-stage companies in global tech history. As reported by the New York Times, Bezos will share the leadership of the venture with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously gained renown for his work alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin at the famed "Moonshot Factory" (X).

The appointment signals a significant shift for the Amazon founder, moving from his focus on space exploration with Blue Origin back into the daily management of a disruptive technology company.