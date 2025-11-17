Business NewsBusinessJeff Bezos Returns To C-Suit Role For $6.2 Billion AI Startup Project Prometheus
ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos Returns To C-Suit Role For $6.2 Billion AI Startup Project Prometheus

The appointment signals a significant shift for the Amazon founder, moving from his focus on space exploration with Blue Origin back into the daily management of a disruptive technology company.

17 Nov 2025, 07:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bezos will share the leadership of the venture with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously gained renown for his work alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin(Photo: Jeff Bezos/X)</p></div>
Bezos will share the leadership of the venture with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously gained renown for his work alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin(Photo: Jeff Bezos/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Jeff Bezos is returning to an operational role for the first time since leaving Amazon in 2021, assuming the position of co-chief executive officer at a new, artificial intelligence startup, Project Prometheus, which launches with a staggering $6.2 billion in initial funding.

This makes Project Prometheus one of the most heavily capitalised early-stage companies in global tech history. As reported by the New York Times, Bezos will share the leadership of the venture with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously gained renown for his work alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin at the famed "Moonshot Factory" (X).

The appointment signals a significant shift for the Amazon founder, moving from his focus on space exploration with Blue Origin back into the daily management of a disruptive technology company.

ALSO READ

Jeff Bezos' Fortune Jumps $10 Billion In A Day As OpenAI Deal Boosts Amazon Stock
Opinion
Jeff Bezos' Fortune Jumps $10 Billion In A Day As OpenAI Deal Boosts Amazon Stock
Read More

Project Prometheus is focused on a mission to leveraging cutting-edge AI to fundamentally transform the realm of engineering and manufacturing. The company's initial focus areas are AI applications for complex physical systems, including computing hardware, next-generation automobiles, and advanced spacecraft and aerospace production.

This strategic focus highlights a massive bet on AI's ability to optimise physical processes, a challenge distinct from the generative AI models dominating current headlines.

The startup has been building its foundation, successfully recruiting nearly 100 high-profile employees, including researchers from elite AI labs such as OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind, and Meta. Bezos’s return to an operational C-suite role marks a shift in the race to apply AI to the physical world. Bezos and a representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ALSO READ

Balance Or Burnout? Why Top CEOs Like Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella And Others Think Work-Life Balance Is A Myth
Opinion
Balance Or Burnout? Why Top CEOs Like Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella And Others Think Work-Life Balance Is A Myth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT