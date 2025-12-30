Beyond The Bubble: Indian AI Startups Grow In Their Lane

Nothing lasts forever, and neither did the much-celebrated AI valuations. After celebrated investor Micheal Burry shorted AI stocks and most other banks became wary of AI-fuelled data centre boom, questions have risen on the survival of the budding AI startups in India. Sector experts insist that Indian startups are building their own niches and there is no shortage of funds coming their way, as yet.

The country has around 1,400 AI startups, as per Tracxn, out of which 451 raised as much as $4.9 billion as of now. Only around 10% of them are in the Series C stage, while around a quarter of them are in Series A. As of now, few of them are reporting drying up or delay in funding.

"A large number of AI startups are between seed to Series A and I do not see funding stopping at least for a year. Some of the founders and investors do feel the bubble, but for the right startups will always receive funding," says Rahul Borude, CEO of StampMyVisa, an AI-based startup which simplifies visa applications.

The VC funding ecosystem has evolved since the last Dotcom bubble that has wiped off billions. "VCs of today have the ability to look through capital market valuations; to take a three-to-seven-year view of companies. If valuations do dip, VCs will see it as an opportunity to buy more," says Bruce Keith, CEO of InvestorAi, which provides AI powered investment advice.

In 2025, the amount of funding that AI startups received almost doubled, as of October this year. Funding to the sector has been steadily growing to Indian AI startups, beyond the 2022 peak cycle.