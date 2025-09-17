Artemis Hospital Targets 19-20% Ebitda Growth In FY26

The hospital group boasts one of the industry's highest Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) at over Rs 80,000. Dr Chakravarty attributed this not to pricing, but to a complex case mix and substantial revenues from international patients.

Artemis Hospital is set to significantly expand its footprint, aiming to surpass 2,000 beds within the next two to three years.

The hospital also plans to make significant forays into Tier 2 cities.

“In the next two to three years, we will have 2,000 plus beds, both in terms of greenfield and brownfield projects. We are doing a lot of due diligence in some of the greenfield and brownfield projects in the Tier 2 cities,” she said.

The expansion is already underway at its flagship facility in Gurgaon, where bed capacity has been increased from 500 to 756. Dr Chakravarty noted there is scope to add a further 130 beds, with construction ready to begin once occupancy consistently crosses the 70% threshold.

A key highlight of the expansion is a new tertiary care hospital in Raipur, set to be the first of its kind in the city. The project is slated to launch in March 2026, starting with 300 beds and eventually scaling up to 500.

Further, Artemis Hospital has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a significant "green to brownfield project" in Delhi, which is expected to add another 600-650 beds to its portfolio.

The company is also open to exploring inorganic opportunities.

“Once we have signed on the dotted line, the next three to five years are going to see a lot of expansion in our profile, and we would like to become a dominant player in Delhi NCR, and also foray into Tier 2 cities. A lot of work is going on, and we will come back to you with more details.”

On being questioned about the company’s revenue and Ebitda trajectory over the next three years, the CEO said, “I don't want to talk about particular numbers, but northwards of 20% or northwards of 22% is what our efforts would be.”

Shares of Artemis Hospital were trading 1.09% higher at Rs 244.55 apiece on the NSE at 3:15 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was trading 0.67% higher at 25,237.65.