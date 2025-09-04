Armani’s Death Puts Fate Of Luxury Empire In Hands Of His Heirs

Giorgio Armani fought for decades to keep the fashion empire he founded independent, as Italian icons like Gucci and Fendi were snapped up by larger luxury chains. It will be his heirs who decide what the future will hold.

The Italian patriarch, whose death at age 91 was announced on Thursday, entrusted the future of Giorgio Armani SpA to close family members and associates who will map the next steps for a company he founded in 1975.

A fierce protector of his empire during his long career, Armani told Bloomberg News last year he wouldn’t rule out an IPO or a sale to a larger group once he was gone. Armani’s estimated net worth of $9.4 billion represented mostly the value of his company.