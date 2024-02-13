Arm Extends Blistering Rally as Stock Nearly Triples Since IPO

There’s some expectation that this advance could continue, with traders continuing to pay up for options, especially short-term calls protecting against further share gains. The most actively traded option was the $185 call expiring Friday, with more than 54,000 contracts changing hands. It traded last around $6 each. Based on the stock closing at $148.97, shares would need to gain another 28% by the end of the week for the contract be worth something at expiry.