ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Demand Growth Accelerating This Year

Red hot steel slabs in the press shop at the Arcelor Mittal SA steelworks during a visit by Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, in Dunkirk, France, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will travel to EDF’s nuclear plant in Gravelines, in the north of France, and the nearby ArcelorMittal steel factory to promote investment to help cut the country’s industrial emissions by 6%. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg