ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel To Increase Color-Coated Steel Capacity By 3 Lakh Tonnes
The company is aiming to grow its market share to up to 27% from 20-22% at present, the company said in a statement.
Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India on Friday said it is aiming to increase the colour-coated steel capacity to 10 lakh tonnes per year by 2026 from the present 7 lakh tonnes.
Piramal Finance Enters Into Co-Lending Tie-Up With Central Bank Of India
Non-bank lender Piramal Finance on Friday said it is entering into a co-lending tie-up with state-run Central Bank of India.
The partnership aims to provide accessible loans to middle and low-income borrowers in rural and semi-urban regions across India, according to a statement.
Tata AIA launches New Term Plan
Tata AIA Life has launched a new term plan offering benefits, including 15% lower premium amounts for women.
The product christened 'Sampoorna Raksha Promise' also includes an instant payout of Rs 3 lakh on death claim notification and payment of half of the sum assured upon terminal illness diagnosis, according to a statement.