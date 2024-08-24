NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsArcelorMittal Nippon Steel To Increase Color-Coated Steel Capacity By 3 Lakh Tonnes
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel To Increase Color-Coated Steel Capacity By 3 Lakh Tonnes

24 Aug 2024, 12:43 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Stack of steel pipes. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Stack of steel pipes. (Photo: Unsplash)

Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India on Friday said it is aiming to increase the colour-coated steel capacity to 10 lakh tonnes per year by 2026 from the present 7 lakh tonnes.

The company is aiming to grow its market share to up to 27% from 20-22% at present, the company said in a statement.

Piramal Finance Enters Into Co-Lending Tie-Up With Central Bank Of India

Non-bank lender Piramal Finance on Friday said it is entering into a co-lending tie-up with state-run Central Bank of India.

The partnership aims to provide accessible loans to middle and low-income borrowers in rural and semi-urban regions across India, according to a statement.

Tata AIA launches New Term Plan

Tata AIA Life has launched a new term plan offering benefits, including 15% lower premium amounts for women.

The product christened 'Sampoorna Raksha Promise' also includes an instant payout of Rs 3 lakh on death claim notification and payment of half of the sum assured upon terminal illness diagnosis, according to a statement.

