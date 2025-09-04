'Arbitrary, Threat': US Lawmaker Warns Trump's Tariffs Endanger India Partnership

Gregory Meeks, a senior US lawmaker, has sounded an alarm against President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on India, calling them "arbitrary" and "a threat" to the vital trade partnership US and India have.

The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the 50% tariffs may end up undermining the decades long strategic partnership between the two countries.

Meeks, after a meeting with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Washington highlighted his support for the US and India's long standing partnership and also the encouraged bilateral ties.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats tagged both Meeks and Kwatra and posted on X, stating, "RM @RepGregoryMeeks Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad. I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship."

