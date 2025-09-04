'Arbitrary, Threat': US Lawmaker Warns Trump's Tariffs Endanger India Partnership
The lawmaker, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the 50% tariffs may end up undermining the decades long strategic partnership between the two countries.
Gregory Meeks, a senior US lawmaker, has sounded an alarm against President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on India, calling them "arbitrary" and "a threat" to the vital trade partnership US and India have.
Meeks, after a meeting with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Washington highlighted his support for the US and India's long standing partnership and also the encouraged bilateral ties.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats tagged both Meeks and Kwatra and posted on X, stating, "RM @RepGregoryMeeks Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad. I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship."
Kwatra also posted on X and said, "Had the privilege to meet Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee @RepGregoryMeeks and brief him on recent developments in the bilateral relationship—our discussion spanned trade, energy, Indo-Pacific, and broader issues of mutual interest. Grateful for his constant cousel and steadfast support to the relationship throughout his leadership on @HouseForeign"
Other issues that the two diplomats discussed include: trade, energy, Indo-Pacific strategy, and global diplomatic challenges.
Kwatra also had a separate meeting to discuss India’s energy security priorities and its trade relations with the US. with Representative Carol Miller, Chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus.
Kwatra has been in talks with US lawmakers regularly amid strains in the India-US relations after President Donald Trump imposed a total of 50% tariffs on India.