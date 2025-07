Aptus Value Housing Finance Expects 29% Growth In Loans In Three Years

Moreover, the RBI's repo-rate cut is not likely to impact Aptus' cost of funds, according to Balaji.

"If you look at our total borrowings, almost 57% is linked to variable rates and 43% is linked to fixed rates, which means, for that 43%, there will be no impact on the cost of funds. For the 57% linked to variable rates, if you break that down, 30% is linked to market-related rates," he said.

"So, a 1% reduction will impact that 30% immediately. As of today, we've already seen a 0.6% reduction, and the remaining 0.4% should come in anytime," he explained.

Balaji added that the balance 27% borrowing is linked to the MCLR and it depends on the banks to pass on that benefit. In his view, that might take at least three to six months.

"On incremental borrowings, we’re already seeing a 0.4% to 0.5% reduction in borrowing costs. We are now negotiating rates around 8% to 8.25%, which is a significant benefit," Balaji said.

"If you look at our loan book, 20% is linked to variable rates, so we may need to pass on some of the benefits in this quarter. But for the remaining 80%, which is a fixed rate, there's no immediate pressure to pass on the benefit," he said.

Overall, Balaji expressed strong confidence in the growth outlook for affordable housing finance, highlighting India’s low mortgage penetration compared to global standards.