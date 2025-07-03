Aptus Value Housing Finance Expects 29% Growth In Loans In Three Years

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. expects a 20–22% growth in lending in the near term and around 29% year-on-year growth over the next two to three years.

The recent repo rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India and an upgraded credit rating by CARE Ratings will aid growth as the retail-focused housing finance company is expected to borrow funds at more affordable terms, according to Managing Director P Balaji.

"We have been projecting it will be around 20 to 22% growth every year and the year-on-year growth should be around 28–29% for the next two to three years," Balaji said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "Considering the huge runway for growth and the market availability, we are confident of doing that."