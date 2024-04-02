April Fools' Day: Here's How Brands Pranked Consumers On April 1

Ola Electric in collaboration with Ola Cabs and Krutrim unveiled the 'Ola Solo', an autonomous electric two-wheeler vehicle incorporating advanced AI technology. Many people debated whether it was real or an April Fools joke.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that it is not just an April Fools joke. Aggarwal said that while the video was meant to provide a laugh to people, the technology behind it is something Ola has been working on and has prototyped.