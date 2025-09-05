Apple’s India Sales Hit Record $9 Billion After Big Retail Push

The US company in 2023 reshuffled management of its international businesses, making India its own sales region due to the growth potential the market offers with its rising incomes and a burgeoning middle class. IPhones, viewed by many Indians as a status symbol, currently account for about 7% of the local smartphone market, according to Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint Research.

India’s local sourcing requirements prevented Apple from opening its iconic stores in the South Asian nation for years. As the policy eased, Apple finally launched its online store in India in 2020. Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook then inaugurated the first two stores in India, respectively located in the financial hub of Mumbai and capital New Delhi, in 2023. The company has since boosted its retail network in the country and added more premium resellers.

High taxes make iPhones pricey in India — Apple sells the entry-level iPhone 16 model at 79,900 rupees ($906.39) in India, compared with the $799 price tag in the US. The company has been trying to work around that by offering student discounts, trade-ins on older devices, and by partnering with banks for credit card rebates, and the measures have boosted sales. Cook has consistently said India’s among the company’s fastest-growing markets.

India has also become key to Apple’s manufacturing strategy. One in every five iPhones is now made in India, and Cook plans to use the country as the major source of US-bound devices. Apple is expanding iPhone production in India at five factories, including a pair of recently opened plants, as it seeks to lessen its reliance on China, Bloomberg News reported previously.