Apple To Open Third Retail Store In India On Sept. 2 In Bengaluru

The new store, Apple Hebbal, will be located at Phoenix Mall of Asia and is Apple’s third branded retail outlet in India after Mumbai and Delhi.

21 Aug 2025, 10:59 AM IST i
iPhone maker Apple will open its first retail store in Bengaluru on Sept. 2, as the company looks to deepen its presence in India, one of its fastest-growing markets. The new store, Apple Hebbal, will be located at Phoenix Mall of Asia and is Apple’s third branded retail outlet in India after Mumbai and Delhi.

Apple said the store will allow customers to explore its entire product lineup, access services such as Genius Bar support, and participate in Today at Apple sessions, which offer free workshops on creativity, productivity, coding and Apple Intelligence.

Dedicated teams for business customers will also be available. Ahead of the opening, the company has released exclusive Apple Hebbal wallpapers and a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by Bengaluru.

Apple has been ramping up its India focus, from expanding local manufacturing to strengthening retail and after-sales services. CEO Tim Cook had earlier described India as a “major opportunity,” with iPhone sales hitting record highs in recent quarters. Apple Hebbal will open to the public on Tuesday, September 2 at 1 p.m. IST.

