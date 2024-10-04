Apple To Launch Four More Stores In India, To Roll Out 'Made-In-India' iPhone 16

Apple Inc. on Friday said it will launch four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The iPhone maker will also roll out its first-ever 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month. The phones will be available for local customers and for export to select countries across the world.

"Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

“We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country," he said

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, an Apple spokesperson said.

Apple’s first two stores in India—in Delhi and Mumbai—opened in April 2023, and the company began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017.