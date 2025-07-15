Apple To Buy Rare Earths From Pentagon-Backed US Producer MP

Apple Inc. has struck a $500 million deal to buy rare-earth minerals from MP Materials Corp., the US producer that just last week secured backing from the Pentagon.

The two companies will build a factory in Texas, with neodymium magnet manufacturing lines tailored for Apple products, the iPhone maker said Tuesday in a statement. Apple said the spending on rare-earth minerals is part of its earlier pledge to invest more than $500 billion in the US over the next four years.

Shares of MP Materials gained 11% in pre-market trading. Apple’s stock was little changed. Fox News reported some details on the supply deal earlier on Tuesday.

The world’s dependence on China for rare-earth permanent magnets that are essential for consumer tech, cars, wind turbines and fighter aircrafts, has become a flashpoint in the Asian nation’s trade war with the US. After the Trump administration imposed 145% tariffs on China, boasting that it had the upper hand, Beijing turned the tables by essentially shutting down exports of the critical component. MP Materials operates the sole US rare-earth mine at Mountain Pass in California.

The increased production will support dozens of new manufacturing and R&D jobs, Apple said. The two companies will also work together to establish a rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California, and develop novel magnet materials and innovative processing technologies to enhance magnet performance, according to the statement. That facility will allow MP Materials to take in recycled rare earth feedstock and use it in Apple products.