Apple Returns To List Of Top U.S. Employers As Other Tech Firms Lose Appeal

Other prominent tech firms on the list include Adobe Inc. at 15, Microsoft Corp. at 18 and Alphabet Inc.’s Google at 26, while Salesforce Inc., Intel Corp., Netflix Inc. and Yahoo Inc. fell off. In finance, Fidelity Investments ranked tenth, up from 18th the previous year. New financial firms making an appearance include Raymond James Financial at 14, Barclays Plc at 72 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. at 82, while BlackRock Inc. didn’t make the cut after being included on the 2023 list.