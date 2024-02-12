NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsApple Leads India Tablet PC Market With 25% Share In 2023
Apple Leads India Tablet PC Market With 25% Share In 2023

12 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Apple website</p></div>
Source: Apple website

Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25% share notwithstanding a decline in its shipments, according to a report.

Samsung was at the second spot with a 23% market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said on Monday.

"In CY (in calendar year) 2023, Apple led the tablet market with a 25% market share, followed by Samsung at 23% in CY 2023,' CyberMedia Research (CMR) India Quarterly Tablet PC Market Review report said.

Apple tablet PC shipments declined by 17% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. Lenovo occupied the second slot in the December quarter with a 24% market share even as its shipments declined by 3%. Samsung tablet PC shipments grew by 36% on YoY basis, the report stated.

"There is a rising consumer demand for diverse tablet options in India, including premium, 5G and value-for-money tablet offerings. This growth is particularly noticeable in the B2B sector and online purchases," CMR, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, Menka Kumari said.

The market witnessed a robust 21% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in Q4 2023, driven by strong demand for 5G tablets.

"5G tablet shipments soared by 43 per cent YoY, accounting for a significant share of the market. Wi-Fi tablets also performed well, recording a 13 per cent YoY increase and claiming 52% of overall shipments," the report said.

\The premium tablet segment, priced between Rs 20,000-30,000 apiece experienced a 95% QoQ jump, indicating a clear shift towards high-end devices, the report said.

CMR estimates that the tablet market is poised for a steady 5-10% growth in 2024 driven by factors like technological advancements, diverse product offerings, and evolving consumer preferences.

