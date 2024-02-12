Apple Leads India Tablet PC Market With 25% Share In 2023

"In CY (in calendar year) 2023, Apple led the tablet market with a 25% market share, followed by Samsung at 23% in CY 2023,' CyberMedia Research (CMR) India Quarterly Tablet PC Market Review report said.

Apple tablet PC shipments declined by 17% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. Lenovo occupied the second slot in the December quarter with a 24% market share even as its shipments declined by 3%. Samsung tablet PC shipments grew by 36% on YoY basis, the report stated.