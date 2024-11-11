Apple Eyeing Smart Glasses Market, Reportedly Conducting Internal Surveys

Apple Inc. is reportedly working to develop smart glasses and has launched an initiative named Atlas to conduct internal surveys of smart glasses available in the market. The iPhone-maker is gathering feedback from employees on smart eye wear such as that from Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. in a bid to develop its own in the future, Bloomberg reported.

When Apple is in the development stage of a product, it usually conducts on-campus research. It conducted surveys when developing AirPods, Vision Pro and HomePod, and is now doing the same for smart glasses by researching on existing products in the market. The research is meant to identify features the company could potentially include in and improvements it could develop for its device.

Notably, at Meta Connect in September, Meta had released a limited edition, regular-looking smart glasses and added new AI features to its Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The current smart glasses that Apple is surveying allow users to record video, answer question about what they’re seeing, while wearing the glasses, play music and make phone calls.