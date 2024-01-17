Apple Expands India Presence With New Bengaluru Office
The iPhone maker has doubled down on India, both as a retail market and a manufacturing base.
Apple Inc. has expanded its presence in India with a new office in Bengaluru.
Its fifth office is located at Minsk Square and will house up to 1,200 employees, a large part of its 3,000-strong employee base. Apple already has a corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram.
"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru," a spokesperson told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more."
Apple's India developments are in line with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's comment, which termed the country an "extraordinary market". The iPhone maker has doubled down on India, both as a retail market and a manufacturing base.
Up until FY23, Apple sold its products through its online store in India and a variety of indirect distribution channels, such as wholesalers and resellers. Last April, it opened two stores in New Delhi and Mumbai.
NDTV Profit had reported earlier that Apple's India entity posted a nearly 50% spike in revenue in the last fiscal, taking its top-line to about Rs 50,000 crore. Profit rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 2,229.6 crore, according to data sourced from Tofler.