Apple Expands India Presence With New Bengaluru Office

Apple Inc. has expanded its presence in India with a new office in Bengaluru.

Its fifth office is located at Minsk Square and will house up to 1,200 employees, a large part of its 3,000-strong employee base. Apple already has a corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram.

"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru," a spokesperson told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more."