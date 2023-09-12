Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Price In India Starts At Rs 79,900

Apple Inc.’s biggest day of the year has arrived, and the company is set to unveil updated versions of its iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPods.

The new iPhone 15 will be a significant upgrade, especially at the high end of the lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro versions will feature a revamped design bound by titanium rails instead of stainless steel. The camera array on the top-of-the-line model—the iPhone 15 Pro Max—will also get a periscope lens for enhanced optical zoom.

A bigger change could be Apple switching the charging port of the iPhone to USB-C from its proprietary Lightning. The European Union, or EU, has mandated the shift.

The iPhone launch is always a critical moment for Apple. The flagship device accounts for roughly 50% of its sales, or more than $205 billion last year. But this year is particularly crucial because the company is trying to reverse a sales slump and stave off concerns about a backlash in China, even as India takes to the device in a big way.

In the quarter ended June, iPhone sales in India grew at a double-digit rate to a new high, Apple said without revealing exact numbers. Production of the iPhone 15 commenced at Foxconn Group Corp.’s plant near Chennai in tandem with China, as compared with a six- to nine-month lag earlier. Apple has increased the proportion of iPhones it assembles in India to reach 7% at the end of March.

Against that backdrop, here are the live updates and latest developments from the Apple Event 2023, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust.’