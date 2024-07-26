Apple Cuts iPhone Prices In India By Up To Rs 6,000 Following Duty Reduction

Apple has reduced iPhone prices in India by Rs 300 to Rs 6,000, following the government's import duty cut on mobile phones. The updated rate list reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a decrease of Rs 5,100 to Rs 6,000.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were previously priced at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. Now, the 128 GB iPhone 15 Pro will sell at Rs 1,29,800, reflecting a 3.7% reduction.

The price of entry-level iPhone Pro Max, with 256 GB storage, has come down about 10% to Rs 1,54,000 per unit from Rs 1,59,900.

The Made-in-India iPhones—including 13, 14 and 15—have also seen a decrease in prices by Rs 300, while iPhone SE will be cheaper by Rs 2,300.

The entry-level iPhone SE will now cost Rs 47,600, down from Rs 49,900.

The price changes come within a week of the government proposing reduction of import duty from 20% to 15% on mobile phones and chargers.

