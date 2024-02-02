Apple CEO Tim Cook Needs To Start Putting Out Fires

Now, it has been said — by me and many others — that the point of the Vision Pro isn’t to be a mass market device, at least not until it can gain greater utility, lighter hardware and a much lower price point. Fine, but if that’s the case, it struck me as curious that Apple paid for a TV spot during the recent NFC championship game between Detroit and San Francisco. That tells me that while Apple might not enjoy a great number of sales, “buzz” for the Vision Pro — however one might measure that — is critical. Apple’s investors never want the company to stop feeling exciting, especially when some of its long-standing successes might be on the wane.