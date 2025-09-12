Uber Sued By US Justice Department Over Passenger-Disability Discrimination

Uber Technologies Inc. was sued by the US Justice Department over claims that the ride-sharing giant discriminates against people with physical disabilities in violation of federal law.

The department’s civil rights division alleged in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in northern California that Uber drivers routinely refuse to accommodate passengers who travel with service animals or who use stowable wheelchairs.

Uber has been sued repeatedly by passengers over alleged violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. In 2021, Uber agreed in a settlement with the Justice Department to pay more than $2 million to tens of thousands of riders and to make policy changes after it was accused of charging discriminatory fees due to disability.

The company said it disagrees with the government’s allegations.

“Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber — full stop,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “We have a clear zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials.”

Every Uber driver “must acknowledge and agree to comply” with the company’s US service animal policy and all applicable accessibility laws before using its driver app, the spokesperson added. The company takes “decisive action” if a violation is confirmed, including permanent account deactivation, he said.

Shares of Uber pared gains to trade 0.7% higher at 2:14 p.m. New York time after news of the lawsuit broke.

The Justice Department said in its complaint that after it notified Uber of its investigation, the company introduced an optional self-identification feature that allows riders to disclose to a driver that they will be traveling with a service animal.

“But Uber has continued to discriminate against riders who use service animals notwithstanding the feature,” the government’s attorneys wrote.

The case is United States of America v. Uber Technologies Inc., 25-cv-7731, US District Court, Northern District of California.