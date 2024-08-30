Apollo Micro Systems Eyes 50% Revenue Growth By 2027

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is eyeing a 50% revenue growth in the next 2–3 financial years, according to the company's whole-time director, Addepalli Krishna Sai Kumar.

He told NDTV Profit that the company will see enhanced participation in production orders in the near future.

“There are several programmes where we are the development-cum-production partner. The production is going to be either through a PSU or a large private interference system integrator. We are going to have a lot of participation in these production orders,” he said.

Currently, Apollo Micro Systems has an order book of close to Rs 430 crore, which Sai Kumar claims will grow fourfold in the next few years.